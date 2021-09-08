Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $4,365,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after purchasing an additional 947,903 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 385,208 shares of company stock valued at $38,359,887. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $109.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.83. The company has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

