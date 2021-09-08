Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Approximately 33,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,097,720 shares.The stock last traded at $6.41 and had previously closed at $6.37.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,696,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,828,000 after buying an additional 229,402 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after buying an additional 1,126,597 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after buying an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 170,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 623,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

