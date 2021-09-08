Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $994.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.17. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. On average, analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,696,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,828,000 after purchasing an additional 229,402 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,597 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 170,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 623,724 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.