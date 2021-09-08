Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,546 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 1.02% of Abraxas Petroleum worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXAS opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. Abraxas Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.58.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The energy company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 298.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.04%. The firm had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses primarily on the development of conventional and unconventional resources in its primary operating areas in the Rocky Mountains, South Texas, Powder River Basin, and Permian Basin.

