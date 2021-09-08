Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.84 Million

Equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will post sales of $248.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $251.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.45 million. Abiomed reported sales of $209.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million.

A number of research firms have commented on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $376.20 on Wednesday. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $242.73 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.69.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $8,564,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,603,051 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

