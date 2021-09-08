AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 2.9% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.95. The company had a trading volume of 336,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,784. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $194.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

