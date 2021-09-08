A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $552.37

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 552.37 ($7.22) and traded as high as GBX 580 ($7.58). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 562 ($7.34), with a volume of 48,135 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAG shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.73) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 553.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 527.35. The company has a market cap of £631.84 million and a PE ratio of 32.44.

In related news, insider Mark Allen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £51,700 ($67,546.38).

About A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

