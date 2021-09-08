9,980 Shares in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,980 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $549,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,243 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $82,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,726 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in R1 RCM by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,015,698 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 501,186 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 384,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,803,000. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Shares of RCM opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

