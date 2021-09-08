982 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Danaher by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.31. 65,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,663. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $193.10 and a twelve month high of $333.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $236.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.93.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

