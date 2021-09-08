93,536 Shares in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Purchased by JCSD Capital LLC

JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 93,536 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. Eagle Bancorp Montana accounts for about 1.9% of JCSD Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. JCSD Capital LLC owned about 1.38% of Eagle Bancorp Montana as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 129.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:EBMT remained flat at $$22.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,563. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $150.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 19.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.