8PAY Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0996 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 42.1% lower against the US dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $1.02 million worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00061037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00133026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00194530 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,337.74 or 0.07223572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,235.62 or 1.00063570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.12 or 0.00733935 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.