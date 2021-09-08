888’s (EIHDF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

888 stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.59. 20,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,283. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35. 888 has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $6.28.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

