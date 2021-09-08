$84.30 Million in Sales Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to announce $84.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.20 million to $84.90 million. Fastly reported sales of $70.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $345.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $341.80 million to $348.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $409.18 million, with estimates ranging from $396.50 million to $423.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

FSLY traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.55. 52,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,142. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.33. Fastly has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $338,264.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $566,584.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,609 in the last 90 days. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

