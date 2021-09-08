$836.31 Million in Sales Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will announce sales of $836.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $803.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $863.90 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $600.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,132. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $130.55 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.04 and its 200 day moving average is $166.73.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,806,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,292 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

