787 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign stock opened at $291.50 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.
In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total value of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,120 shares in the company, valued at $43,539,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,519,079. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
