787 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $291.50 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total value of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,120 shares in the company, valued at $43,539,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,519,079. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

