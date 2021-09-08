$78.21 Million in Sales Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report sales of $78.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.90 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $72.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $318.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.25 million to $319.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $309.50 million, with estimates ranging from $307.08 million to $311.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $70.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.28 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GasLog Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $211.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 454.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 756,068 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GasLog Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in GasLog Partners by 73.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 145,500 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

