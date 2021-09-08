743 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Bought by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in AON by 3.1% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in AON by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in AON by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AON by 11.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.06.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $287.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.73. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $292.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

