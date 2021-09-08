$67.74 Million in Sales Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will announce $67.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.68 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $68.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $272.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.50 million to $272.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $261.76 million, with estimates ranging from $258.90 million to $264.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.59 million.

Several brokerages have commented on OBNK. DA Davidson raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

OBNK traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

