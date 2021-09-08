$67.28 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce $67.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.30 million. The Hackett Group reported sales of $57.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $270.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.68 million to $271.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $285.65 million, with estimates ranging from $281.00 million to $290.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 61.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 54,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCKT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.38. 370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,413. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $20.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $607.53 million, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

