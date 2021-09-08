$61.18 Million in Sales Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will post $61.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the lowest is $60.75 million. TriState Capital reported sales of $50.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year sales of $235.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.78 million to $236.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $280.73 million, with estimates ranging from $276.30 million to $284.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 million.

TSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 78.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 102,687.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.62. 1,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $650.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.09. TriState Capital has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

