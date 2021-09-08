58,581 Shares in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,765,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,597,000 after acquiring an additional 329,785 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,132,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,204,000 after acquiring an additional 325,261 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,898,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,457,000 after acquiring an additional 497,383 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty stock opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

