560,992 Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Bought by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 560,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 5.3% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $75,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

RDVY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.73. 6,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,502. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.