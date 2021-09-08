528 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Bought by Bbva USA

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Paychex by 22.1% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 138,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,869,000 after buying an additional 25,051 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 80,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 9.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 61.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 3.6% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 104,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,767.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $111.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.10 and a 12-month high of $118.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.83.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

