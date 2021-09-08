$522.70 Million in Sales Expected for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will post sales of $522.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $497.00 million to $548.40 million. Herc posted sales of $456.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Herc stock traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.95. Herc has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $135.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth about $4,751,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Herc by 45.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Herc in the first quarter worth $1,202,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth about $23,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

