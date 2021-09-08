$520.10 Million in Sales Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to announce sales of $520.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $517.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $523.00 million. Littelfuse posted sales of $391.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,605 shares of company stock worth $13,354,611 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

LFUS opened at $275.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $289.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.