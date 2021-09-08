$52.40 Million in Sales Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to post sales of $52.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.82 million to $55.66 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $46.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $206.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.58 million to $212.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $218.62 million, with estimates ranging from $209.70 million to $232.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In related news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $1,111,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 125,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT remained flat at $$12.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

