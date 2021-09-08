5,012 Shares in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CAI International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CAI International in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CAI International in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CAI International in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in CAI International in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAI. William Blair cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:CAI opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. CAI International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $972.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.49.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CAI International’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

