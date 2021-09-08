500 Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Purchased by Bbva USA

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Lemonade by 39.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,772,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,212,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after acquiring an additional 443,220 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 496.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 395,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,867,000 after acquiring an additional 329,469 shares during the period. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

LMND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $188.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.20.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.