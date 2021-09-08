$5.61 Million in Sales Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will announce $5.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $41.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 86.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $23.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.08 million to $27.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $45.51 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $81.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.12. The company had a trading volume of 637,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,279. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $34.32.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $106,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $42,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,581 shares of company stock worth $1,072,366 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.