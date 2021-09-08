4NEW (KWATT) Trading Down 23.3% Over Last 7 Days

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $41,876.46 and $1,804.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00060691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00147516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.44 or 0.00731974 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00043221 BTC.

4NEW Coin Profile

4NEW is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

