$49.52 Million in Sales Expected for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will post $49.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.04 million and the highest is $50.10 million. UMH Properties reported sales of $43.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year sales of $189.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.71 million to $192.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $206.50 million, with estimates ranging from $202.58 million to $211.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMH. Wedbush began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Aegis lifted their price objective on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.08.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,737.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 138 shares of company stock valued at $3,006 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,290. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

