$476.95 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will report sales of $476.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $480.90 million and the lowest is $473.00 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $597.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Several research firms recently commented on PEAK. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.35.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345,452 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,768 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at $97,057,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 24.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,966,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,650,000 after acquiring an additional 966,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

