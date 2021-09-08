$423.70 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will report $423.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $419.00 million to $429.00 million. NOW reported sales of $326.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NOW.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in NOW by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of NOW by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NOW by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of NOW by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DNOW traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,229. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.08. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

