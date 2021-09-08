42,220 Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 16.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NNN opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

