$40,000.00 in Sales Expected for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) will announce $40,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $60,000.00. Onconova Therapeutics reported sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full year sales of $220,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $210,000.00, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $300,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Onconova Therapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.66% and a negative net margin of 9,159.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ONTX. Guggenheim began coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $113,000.

Shares of ONTX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 205,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,641. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $82.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

