$4.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will post $4.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.04 billion and the highest is $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $3.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.17 billion to $16.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.09 billion to $16.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.45. 3,613,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,948,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 760,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 87,839 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 781,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 93,279 shares during the period. 51.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

