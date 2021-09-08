$35.75 Million in Sales Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will report $35.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.63 million to $35.88 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $27.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $137.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.08 million to $137.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $154.15 million, with estimates ranging from $153.48 million to $154.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.18. 18,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,431. The company has a market cap of $233.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.72. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $17.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.