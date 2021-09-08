$347.66 Million in Sales Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will post sales of $347.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $346.43 million to $349.67 million. Vonage reported sales of $316.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VG. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 181,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -148.30, a P/E/G ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.73. Vonage has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $15.72.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

