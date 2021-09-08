344 Shares in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Visteon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Visteon by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,536,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VC stock opened at $102.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.80 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.30. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $64.22 and a 52 week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

