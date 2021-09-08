343 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,804,000 after buying an additional 365,671 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,397,000 after purchasing an additional 440,361 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,034,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,256,000 after purchasing an additional 221,783 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,575,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,324,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,959,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.28. 1,107,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.78. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

