$3.81 Billion in Sales Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will announce $3.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.82 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $14.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.90 billion to $14.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.49 billion to $16.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on TEL. Truist increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.03. The company had a trading volume of 971,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,158. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $90.88 and a twelve month high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.88.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.