28,483 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.34. 4,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.72 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.89.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

