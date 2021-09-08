26,900 Shares in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Acquired by Kellner Capital LLC

Kellner Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Kellner Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Knoll at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Knoll by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,823,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,126,000 after purchasing an additional 191,686 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Knoll in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,167,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Knoll in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,962,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Knoll by 8.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,668,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,051,000 after acquiring an additional 211,565 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Knoll by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,023,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,403,000 after acquiring an additional 65,662 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knoll stock remained flat at $$25.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Knoll, Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $27.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.82 and a beta of 2.04.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

