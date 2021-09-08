$24.70 Million in Sales Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will announce $24.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.30 million and the lowest is $24.10 million. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $19.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $93.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.40 million to $94.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $94.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 29.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCB stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

