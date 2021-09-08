2,338 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $614,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $149.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.72. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $123.34 and a 1-year high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

