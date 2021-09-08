$232.65 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report $232.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.50 million to $238.44 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $93.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $782.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $766.61 million to $803.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

AHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Sunday, August 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE:AHT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,691. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $77.90.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $89,411.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Robison Hays III acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

