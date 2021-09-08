226,600 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 226,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,887,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Unity Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of U. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Unity Software by 494.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 14,016 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $1,456,542.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,618.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $730,020.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,053,998 shares of company stock worth $123,162,654.

A number of research firms have issued reports on U. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

NYSE U opened at $136.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.22. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

