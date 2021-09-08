$2.89 EPS Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.09. Acuity Brands reported earnings of $2.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $11.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.30.

AYI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,645. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $194.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.21 and a 200 day moving average of $170.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.