$2.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will announce earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.50. Callon Petroleum reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $8.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.38 to $12.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

CPE stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,710. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

