145 Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 77.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter.

IYG stock opened at $189.06 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $116.07 and a twelve month high of $195.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.45.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

